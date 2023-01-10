Suspected assassination attempt on Fort Hare University VC not isolated: Cosatu

The trade union federation said it viewed the latest incident as an attempt to dampen Buhlungu's efforts to fight corruption within the institution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it did not believe the suspected assassination attempt on Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu was an isolated attack.

The union said the murder of Buhlungu's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, could be linked to the killing of another university manager last year.

Vesele was gunned down on the night of 6 March outside Buhlungu's home in Alice in the Eastern Cape.

The university's transport and fleet manager Petrus Roets was gunned down as he was making his way home from work in May last year.

"We align ourselves with those calling for Saps to leave no stone unturned in unearthing those involved in the attack," said Cosatu spokesperson Mkhawuleli Maleki.

"Swift apprehending of the culprit/s is necessary in ensuring that the renewal agenda at the university is not side-tracked."