Stronger mining regulations needed - mineral resources portfolio committee chair

Sahlulele Luzipho's call comes amid a marked increase in illegal mining across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, Sahlulele Luzipho, said government should strengthen its mining regulations.

His call comes amid an increase in illegal mining across the country.

Eight suspected Zama Zamas, who police confirmed to all be foreign nationals, were found dead at a mine in Limpopo last week.

Luzipho said government should look at tightening requirements needed to obtain a mining licence.

"The nature of mining that is taking place, it is the same as the mining that is called Zama Zamas, which is a social crime.

"At times, even the community itself comes in defence of illegal mining activities, on the basis that only established businesses in the mining are the ones that are granted license to trade," he said.