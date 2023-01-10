Somizi gives Mzansi a sneak peek into his 2023 vision board

The 50-year-old posted a video on social media where he shared his 2022 achievements and what he plans to do in 2023.

CAPE TOWN – South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has given his followers a glimpse into what we they can expect from him this year.

The 50-year-old posted a video on social media where he shared his vision board from 2022.

“As you can see, I have all my plans for 2022, but not all of them came to fruition,” he said.

Somizi spoke about what he achieved last year and shared what his plans are for 2023.

“I want to do a podcast ASAP – it’s part of my goal for 2023”, he added.

Somizi said his vision board will soon be updated with new projects.

“I bombard myself with a whole lot of things so that should I not be able to achieve four of them – even if I achieve one – I have done well for myself”, he explained.

Somizi encouraged his audience to work hard and not be too hard on themselves with their goals for the new year.

“Make sure that your 2023 only becomes your 2020-free of anything negative, free of financial burdens, free of emotional turmoils…free of everything that doesn’t fit and suit your body, your spirit, your heart, your mind and your soul”, he said.