SA scientists: No need to panic over new COVID-19 subvariant

So far, the so-called Kraken variant - not it's scientific name - has been confirmed in 28 countries.

CAPE TOWN - Health experts have cautioned South Africans that it is too early to panic over the new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant, dubbed "Kraken".

Health Minister Joe Phaahla was expected to provide an update on Tuesday on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"The ministry will use this opportunity to respond to a number of topical issues, including the discovery of a new variant called XBB.1.5, which has dominated the media space and also created public panic in the past few days," said health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

The World Health Organization said it was the most transmissible subvariant to date.

But local professor Tulio de Oliveria, from the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and sequencing platform - or Krisp - is of the view that the new variant will not cause much of a disruption to South Africa.

He said we had achieved a high population immunity.