SA's Akhona Makalima chosen to officiate at Fifa Women's World Cup

Fifa said the officials were chosen in close cooperation with the six confederations, based on the officials’ quality and the performances delivered at Fifa tournaments, as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years.

For the first time in the history of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, six female VMOs have also been selected.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’, and the selected on-field match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide,” said the chairman of the Fifa Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina.