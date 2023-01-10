SA's Akhona Makalima chosen to officiate at Fifa Women's World Cup
The world governing body on Monday released the list of match officials at the Fifa World Cup from 20 July - 20 August in Australia and New Zealand.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Akhona Makalima has been chosen to officiate the upcoming Women’s World Cup.
A total of 33 referees, 55 assistant referees and 19 video match officials (VMOs) will form Fifa Team One.
Makalima was the first certified female soccer referee in South Africa. She officiates for Fifa, the Premier Soccer League, the Sasol Women’s League, and the South African Football Association (Safa).
Makalima was part of the 2022 WAFCON tournament, where Banyana Banyana were crowned champions of Africa for the first time in their history.
South Africa’s Akhona Makalima will be joined by Karboubi Bouchra from Morocco, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda, and Amedome Vicentia from Togo.
Fifa said the officials were chosen in close cooperation with the six confederations, based on the officials’ quality and the performances delivered at Fifa tournaments, as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years.
For the first time in the history of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, six female VMOs have also been selected.
“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’, and the selected on-field match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide,” said the chairman of the Fifa Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina.
