Requests for more burial land as Cape Town runs out of space

Muslim cemeteries have now reached their full capacity, but the space will be re-used after 15 years.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is again running out of burial space.

This is the warning sounded by cemeteries across the city as they edge closer to reaching full capacity.

The Islamic Society in Gordon's Bay approached the City for more burial space a month ago.

The city said it had provided the Gordon's Bay Islamic Society with sufficient burial land upon its request.

It says when allocating land for this purpose, it also needs to be mindful of allowing for space for recreational facilities, like parks.

The city said its cemeteries accommodated about 120 Muslim burials a month.

"When we put the pressure on them, they did respond, and they have now made temporary arrangements, and they are rezoning another, much bigger piece. I'm not sure about the exact measurements, but it's a much larger one than the original cemetery," said Chairperson of the Gordon's Bay Muslim Society, Cassim Peer.

Peer said more burial space may again be requested in a few years’ time.

