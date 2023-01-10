Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution matter to be heard in court

Ramaphosa is fighting his private prosecution after Zuma listed him in the matter involving state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan as an accessory after the fact.

JOHANNESBURG - The urgent matter brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa against his private prosecution by his predecessor Jacob Zuma will now be heard before a full bench.

READ: Zuma on Ramaphosa private prosecution: no ulterior motive or bid to unseat him

Ramaphosa is fighting his private prosecution after Zuma listed him in the matter involving state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan as an accessory after the fact.

Zuma is going after Downer and Maughan for allegedly leaking his confidential medical information during his arms deal trial.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's urgent application is set to be heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

While the president wants to be removed from the accused in Zuma's legal bid, the former president has opposed this - calling Ramaphosa's application "abusive, frivolous and vexatious".

READ: Zuma opposes Ramaphosa's interdict bid, calls it 'abusive, frivolous, vexatious

Ramaphosa had until midday to file his retort with the courts before the matter was heard on Thursday.

The high court said, after consultation with the deputy judge president, it had been resolved that the matter be heard before a full bench.

It will also no longer be virtual, but a physical sitting, to be held in the Johannesburg High Court.

READ: Explainer: Zuma vs Ramaphosa and the private prosecution bid

The outcome of Thursday's hearing will inform whether Ramaphosa will have his day in court next week.