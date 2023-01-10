Ndlovu Youth Choir selected to compete on America’s Got Talent: All Stars

CAPE TOWN – One of South Africa’s favourite musical groups, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, is expected to fly the country's flag high as it forms part of the America’s Got Talent: All Stars reality show.

“We were selected as one of the top 60 acts of all time and look forward to sharing the stage with talented performers from around the world.”, the choir posted on social media.

We’re excited to announce that we will be performing on @AGT All-Stars. We were selected as one of the top 60 acts of all time and look forward to sharing the stage with talented performers from around the world. #AGTAllStars pic.twitter.com/IDEukMEhZn ' Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) January 10, 2023

The group from Limpopo, is no stranger to the reality show. In 2019, they made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent Season 14.

During their time on the show, they raked up millions of youtube views and trended on social media.

As the sun begins to set on 2022 we are thankful for a wonderful year. We have been blessed and look forward to announcing tours around the world in 2023. #grateful pic.twitter.com/xehBxvkZ0q ' Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) December 27, 2022

The group has amassed fans from all corners of the world with its high-energy performances and heart-warming vocals.

The latest installment of the competition will showcase winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations from previous seasons.

A date for their performance is yet to be announced.

