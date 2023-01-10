Go

Ndlovu Youth Choir selected to compete on America’s Got Talent: All Stars

The latest instalment of the competition will showcase winners, finalists, fan favourites, viral sensations from previous seasons.

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture credit: Ndlovu Youth Choir/Instagram
10 January 2023 15:57

CAPE TOWN – One of South Africa’s favourite musical groups, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, is expected to fly the country's flag high as it forms part of the America’s Got Talent: All Stars reality show.

“We were selected as one of the top 60 acts of all time and look forward to sharing the stage with talented performers from around the world.”, the choir posted on social media.

The group from Limpopo, is no stranger to the reality show. In 2019, they made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent Season 14.

During their time on the show, they raked up millions of youtube views and trended on social media.

The group has amassed fans from all corners of the world with its high-energy performances and heart-warming vocals.

The latest installment of the competition will showcase winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations from previous seasons.

A date for their performance is yet to be announced.

