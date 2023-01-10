MPs to haul Eskom management to Parliament

Public Enterprises committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa says Eskom management will be called to Parliament even before it officially opens next month.

CAPE TOWN - With chronic power cuts continuing to bedevil South Africans, Parliament wants answers from Eskom.

Public Enterprises committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa said Eskom management will be called to Parliament even before it officially opens next month.

The country experienced unprecedented load shedding last year, including over the holiday period.

"In fact, the festive was very bad. We don’t think that the situation is going to be getting better. Hence, we would like to meet with them so that they can tell us exactly what is their plan and what are the problems currently," Magaxa told Eyewitness News.

Magaxa said he was not optimistic that 2023 would be any different.

"The situation might be worse in 2023 to the extent that as the chairperson of committee I have instructed the secretary to initiate an early meeting even before Parliament is open for us to get the executive in a meeting just to take us through what is really the problem in this year, what should we expect."

Magaxa would not be drawn into commenting on the police investigation into the alleged poisoning of outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter.