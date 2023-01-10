Justice department implements protocols to monitor NPA donations

Protocols would allow the NPA to publicly disclose all donations, in line National Treasury guidelines.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said newly developed protocols on private donations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were aimed at insulating the institution from undue influence from funders.

Minister Ronald Lamola told Parliament that protocols governing donations to the NPA had been finalised, and were being implemented.

He said the protocols would allow the NPA to publicly disclose all donations, in line National Treasury guidelines.

Lamola said all private donations to the NPA would go through National Treasury, under the auspices of the Reconstruction Development Fund Act of 1988.

One of the NPA's biggest challenges was securing R1.7 billion in funding for state capture-related crimes.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they wanted to ensure transparency amid proposed donations to the State.

"One of the things that we are going to ensure is that, through an internal donor committee of the NPA, as well as the Auditor-General, the requisite oversight is done, in terms of regulations that will be published."

The department said an internal register of all donations would be kept central.

It added that protocols were also aimed at addressing the lack of transparency in donations the NPA currently receives in kind.