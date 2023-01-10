Homes destroyed, residents displaced after fire in Gugulethu

Cape Town informal settlements have been ravaged by fires in recent weeks, including areas such as Masiphumelele, Dunoon, Philippi and Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - A fire has ripped through yet another informal settlement in Cape Town, this time affecting Gugulethu residents.

Some of the city's informal settlements have been ravaged by fires in recent weeks, including areas such as Masiphumelele, Dunoon, Philippi, and Khayelitsha.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services said 24 people had been displaced and eight informal structures destroyed by the raging fire at Klipfontein Road.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was still unknown. The fire was extinguished an hour after it ignited.

Department of Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is expected to visit fire victims at several informal settlements across the mother city.