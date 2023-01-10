High-risk groups should mask up, cautions health organisation

While most scientists said South Africa had largely achieved Omicron immunity, health organisation, Higher Health urged vulnerable people to exercise caution.

JOHANNESBURG - The elderly and people with comorbidities should wear masks as a preventative measure, experts have warned, after South Africa registered its first case of the new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant.

While most scientists said South Africa had largely achieved immunity to Omicron, health organisation Higher Health CEO Ramneek Ahluwalia urged vulnerable persons to exercise caution.

"Wear masks in overcrowded spaces as well as less ventilated areas. Vaccination is still one of the best tools we have available to us, so we do urge South Africans to get vaccinated, if they haven't done so already, and for those who have to please follow up with their booster doses," Higher Health's Danielle Melville said.

The World Health Organization announced that XBB.1.5 - also dubbed "Kraken” - is the most transmissible COVID-19 subvariant to date.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla was expected to respond to the new variant and other urgent health matters during a midday briefing on Tuesday.

