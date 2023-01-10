Health workers remember fallen colleagues who died in Boksburg blast

12 healthcare workers died after a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng health department on Tuesday hosted a "healing service" for the survivors of the Boksburg explosion.

The service, held at the Boksburg Civic Centre, was to help healthcare workers mourn their colleagues.

Dressed in their nursing uniforms, many of the workers could be seen embracing each other as the tears rolled down their faces while they fondly remembered their fallen colleagues.

The youngest nurse who died was just 38 years old, and the oldest 60 year old.

The department said while the families of the healthcare workers who died in the explosion were being assisted, their colleagues, who were left traumatised by the incident, should not be neglected.

12 healthcare workers died after a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve.

They were among 37 people who perished in the catastrophe. Scores were also left with critical injuries.

READ: Panyaza pledges continued support as Boksburg blast death toll rises to 37