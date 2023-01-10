Health minister stresses no change in Covid-19 disease profile

Phaahla joined by a team of experts is giving an update on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the country this hour.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister, Joe Phaahla on Tuesday stressed that despite the emergence of another Omicron sub-variant, there has been no change in the Covid-19 disease profile.

READ: High-risk groups should mask up, cautions health organisation

Phaahla joined by a team of experts is giving an update on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The network for genomic surveillance in South Africa recently announced the country's first Covid-19 case caused by the "Kraken" Omicron sub-variant.

READ: SA scientists: no need to panic over new covid-19 subvariant

The World Health Organisation says this sub-variant, with the scientific name XBB.1.5, is the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected to date.

Phaahla says Omicron still remains the globe's dominant variant of concern.

" We have consulted our ministerial advisory committees and WHO and in both cases the advice that we have received is that there is no need to impose any travel restrictions", he said.

WHO experts last week expressed concern over this sub-variants enhanced transmissibility.

Medical scientists are studying laboratory samples of "Kraken" and are closely monitoring real-world data to see if it changes covid-19 severity.