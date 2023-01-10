'Grave mistake' to move Eskom to energy department: DA

Democratic Alliance MP Ghaleb Cachalia said the party was against the move and would fight it “tooth and nail”.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA said it would be a “grave mistake” to move oversight over Eskom from public enterprises to the energy department.

The party was reacting to the ANC's plan to move entities away from public enterprises to their line departments in specific sectors.

Cachalia believed the move was the outcome of a political deal to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa in power for another term.

"The ANC’s stated intention to move Eskom into the grubby hands of Gwede Mantashe’s energy ministry presents huge problems," said Cachalia.

"Problems involving conflicts of interest and financial issues need to be unpacked. We cannot countenance this and we will fight this tooth and nail".