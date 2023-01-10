GP Education: Over 290,000 Grade 1 and 8 pupils have been placed

Head of Department Edward Mosuwe said the admission and placement process would continue with around 1,400 pupils still awaiting a response on their applications.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Tuesday said it had placed over 290,000 pupils for grades 1 and 8 ahead of the start of the 2023 school year on Wednesday.

This means 99.5% of pupils who applied for the two grades have now been placed.

"It is our anticipation that by the end of this month that all those who have applied to Gauteng, be they late applications but equally those that still remain to be placed, would have been placed."