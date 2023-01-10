Gauteng education anticipates completion of pupil placements by month-end

As thousands of pupils prepare for the opening of schools on Wednesday, officials say 99.5% of applicants have been placed.

JOHANNESBURG - The education department in Gauteng anticipates completing the admission and placement of pupils by the end of this month.

On Tuesday, the department provided an update on the state of readiness for the 2023 academic year.

A total of 290 751 Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils have been successfully allocated spaces at public schools across Gauteng.



However, 1,394 pupils are still awaiting placement.

Head of the Gauteng Department of Education, Edward Mosuwe, said spaces were being sought for these pupils at other institutions.

"We have also brought mobile classrooms, where there is still land space available. In addition, 297 schools have given funding to build brick and mortar".

At least 4,801 appeals have been lodged by parents aggrieved by where their children had been placed.

Mosuwe said they aimed to respond to all appeals by the end of this week.