Thieves who broke into Gift of the Givers offices nabbed

The organisation's office was burgled and trashed over the weekend, with the thieves stealing electronic devices, food, and clothing parcels.

JOHANNESBURG - Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers on Tuesday said burglars who broke into its Athlone offices in Cape Town have been arrested.

The organisation's office was burgled and trashed over the weekend, with the thieves making off with a TV, laptop, food, and clothing parcels.

Gift of the Givers provides emergency aid to those who need it when disasters such as fires and flooding strike.

Some of the stolen goods have been recovered.

The organisation said community members showed their appreciation for its work by assisting the police to apprehend the culprits.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the thieves were caught on camera.

"Fortunately, the neighbours gave us video footage, gave it to the police. We could see seven guys came into the office and all of them have been caught."

Sooliman said the thieves were not poor or hungry people, but greedy criminals.

He said the organisation had insurance, and would be able to replace what was not recovered.