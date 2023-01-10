Gauteng health MEC refutes R18m claims for Tambo hospital repair

At least 37 people were killed and parts of the hospital were gutted when a gas tanker exploded nearby on Christmas Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has refuted claims that damage to the Tambo Memorial Hospital will amount to R18-million.

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile put the cost of the damage at R18-million soon after reviewing the extent of it.



But Nkomo-Ralehoko speaking at a healing service for healthcare workers on Tuesday, differed from his assessment.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) was the first to raise concerns about the hefty R18-million estimation, fearing it was a deliberate misrepresentation aimed at looting.

Now Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says she doesn't believe the cost will exceed R10 million.

She says she will ensure the funds to fix the facility, don’t land in the hands of corrupt officials.

" You don't thumb suck the amounts if you are building a specific building there are specific things we must do. In fact, let's not move beyond R10 million when we are renovating any hospital in the province", she said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko says a quantity assessment still needs to be done before the exact amount required for the repairs, is known.