Fraud suspected as investigation launched into former City of Tshwane CFO

JOHANNESBURG - The multi-party coalition in the City of Tshwane said it had launched an investigation into the conduct of former chief financial officer, Umar Banda.

This followed recent findings by the Auditor-General, which showed a gross underrepresentation of money owed to suppliers and the municipality, as well as issues around the payment of loans.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke also flagged irregular expenditure amounting to R10 billion.

Spokesperson for the multi-party coalition, the Freedom Front Plus’ Corné Mulder, said they suspected fraudulent activity during Banda's term in office.

"It seems clear that the books were cooked, if I may put it in that way. Certain things were not in the books. Other things were put in the books under false pretences; there will be consequences," Mulder said.

Banda's contract was set to expire on 31 December, however, municipal manager Johan Mettler terminated it on the 2nd of that month.

Banda's court bid to have the contract renewed was unsuccessful.