Eskom, Transnet, SAA, Department of Public Enterprises face staff shortage

CAPE TOWN - As the ailing utility Eskom battles to keep the lights on for another year, it is also facing a staff crunch.

Eskom hopes to fill almost 1700 jobs vacancies by September this year.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has revealed this in response to a parliamentary question from the EFF.

The majority of the jobs are required in the utility’s generation, distribution and transmission units, which the utility is in the process of unbundling into separate companies.

Eskom has suffered a brain drain in recent years, as highly-qualified engineers leave to pursue careers abroad.

Parliament has revealed that at least 693 posts are to be filled in the company’s distribution unit, a further 383 in generation, and another 198 in the transmission business.

But it is not the only state-owned entity needing staff.

Transnet with a staff complement of over 51 000 - has 5611 vacancies.

National airline South African Airways has 38 vacancies.

This excludes the ten pilots that it will appoint from those who were let go when the airline folded.

SAA says additional vacancies will open up as it expands its route network.

The South African forestry company - Safcol - and its subsidiaries have over 300 vacancies.

It says it is reviewing its current structures, and some vacancies will be scrapped.

The Department of Public Enterprises itself has 35 vacancies which it says it plans to fill within the first six months of this year.