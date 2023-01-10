Mayor of ailing Ditsobotla municipality resigns hours after appointment

Elizabeth Lethoko of the Patriotic Alliance was elected mayor on Monday during a heated council meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mayor of Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West resigned a few hours after she was elected to the position.

Elizabeth Lethoko of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) was elected mayor on Monday during a heated council meeting.

However, she later resigned in protest, after newly elected African National Congress (ANC) speaker Fikile Jakeni tabled an item for council to appoint an interim municipal manager.

Last year, the Ditsobotla local municipality was dissolved by Parliament, following massive breaches of non-compliance, and maladministration.

In the subsequent by-elections, the ANC lost its majority for the first time in the municipality, going from 51% to 39%.

The ANC then entered into a coalition with the Patriotic Alliance, Forum for Service Delivery and African Heart Congress, which gave it 21 seats in the 40-seat council.

Eyewitness News understands the agreement of the coalition was that the position of mayor would go to the PA, and speaker and council whip positions would go to the ANC.

Former ANC member and Ditsobotla mayor Elizabeth Lethoko resigned due to the surprise item tabled by the ANC speaker.

In a letter to the ANC, PA president Gayton McKenzie said the party was not consulted by the ANC that they intended to introduce a motion to appoint an interim municipal manager.