Damages to WC office estimated between R50k and R100k - Gift of the Givers

The break-in at the Athlone Premises took place in the early hours on Monday - 9 January 2023.

CAPE TOWN - Where humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers says the damage caused to its Cape Town office during a burglary this week, was estimated at between R50 000 and R100 000.

Electronics and donations were stolen, however, some of the items has since been recovered on Tuesday.

11 people were arrested in connection with the crime.

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the law must take its course.

"If anybody does wrong, they have to pay the price, we've got to set a standard. We keep telling government we want to see people in orange overalls, the politicians, and if we hold back what's the difference between us and them. We have to make sure that we set an example and we pray that kids reform in the process", said Sooliman.