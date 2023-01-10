Creecy in Antarctica to inspect climate research base

The South African scientific base in Antarctica collects data critical to understanding extreme weather events, and the impact of climate change.

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy is expected to travel to the South African Antarctic Programme Research Station in Queen Maud Land on Tuesday to inspect its performance.

Creecy landed at the Belgian base in Antarctica on Monday, and was hosted by the government of Belgium, before moving on to the SA base.

The South African scientific base in Antarctica collects data that is critical to understanding extreme weather events, and the impact of climate change.

South Africa has maintained scientific research operations in the icy region since 1962.

Creecy's visit follows last year's COP27 conference call to reduce climate emissions, and reach a target of reducing global warming by 1.5 degrees Celcius across the globe.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said the visit was aimed at helping to improve the environmental performance of the South African research infrastructure in Antarctica.

"While at the base, the minister will have an opportunity to learn more about the first zero emissions research station in Antarctica, which has become a showcase for best practice in the use of renewable energies to reduce the environmental impact of operations on Antarctica," said Modise.