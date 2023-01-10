Cable thieves leave Joburg residents in dark for longer

The utility said its technicians were attending to outages across Johannesburg following 17 incidents of cable theft and vandalism.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said it was struggling to clear the backlog of outages outside of the scheduled power cuts.

The utility said its technicians were attending to outages across Johannesburg following 17 incidents of cable theft and vandalism.



The incidents occurred over the weekend, with eight reported in Roodeport alone.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said acts of criminality posed a major challenge for the utility and leaves residents without power for longer periods.

"We are really concerned about the increase in the rate of cable theft and vandalism across the City of Johannesburg, including the area of Roodepoort, affecting power supply to several areas...."