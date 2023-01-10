ANC shocked after Ditsobotla Mayor resigns within hours of appointment

PA president Gayton Mckenzie says they support the lethoko’s resignation as the ANC did not speak to them during coalition talks regarding the appointment of an interim municipal manager.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it is shocked by the resignation of Ditsobotla Local Municipality Mayor Elizabeth Lethoko over an administrative issue.

Lethoko, a councillor for the Patriotic Alliance, resigned a few hours after she was elected on Monday in protest of an appointment of an interim municipal manager.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is in a coalition agreement with the ANC in the municipality.

PA president Gayton Mckenzie says they support the Lethoko’s resignation as the ANC did not speak to them during coalition talks regarding the appointment of an interim municipal manager.

However, ANC North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping says this was an administrative issue.

" Our coalition agreement was based on principles of now if they are going to come here and do something contrary to those principles then really we will have a serious problem because this is purely an administrative issue the was no accounting officer prior to the council so I don't know the has to be a vacuum until when we don't know", said Maruping.