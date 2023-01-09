Go

Youth Capital encourages youth to matriculate to unlock job opportunities

The organisation's network mobiliser Lethiwe Nkosi says they're advocating for the employment of young South Africans.

FILE: Unemployed builders, tilers and plumbers hold signs seeking jobs on the side of the road in Johannesburg in November 2019. Picture: AFP
09 January 2023 15:31

CAPE TOWN - A youth employment advocacy group - Youth Capital - is encouraging young South Africans to obtain their matric qualification to unlock learning and job opportunities.

This as many matriculants will be looking to further their studies or look for job opportunities for the year ahead.

The organisation's network mobiliser Lethiwe Nkosi says the initiative advocates for the employment of young South Africans.

Nkosi says job hunters need to do self-evaluation before looking for work.

"Understand your strengths as a young person, what can you bring to the place of work, to the job being advertised. So if you could volunteer during the school holidays, look at what skills you gained through that experience and align those to the opportunities you're knocking at", said Nkosi.

