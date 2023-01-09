XBB.1.5 not a COVID-19 variant of concern - De Oliveira

Head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp), Tulio de Oliveira, said that he did not think that the new COVID-19 variant would cause much disruption in South Africa.

The Health Department has announced the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant XBB.1.5 in the country.

The variant has been named "Kraken", due to its ability to spread so far, after being detected in 28 countries.

However, De Oliveira said that the name had no scientific validity.

"This name 'Kraken' was just used by some scientist without any approval. We are talking about omicron - it's still Omicron, it's just added two different mutations that makes it slightly more transmissible. It's not a new variant of concern, it's not any kind of virus that will cause havoc in the world."

The World Health Organization (WHO) said "Kraken" was the most transmissible sub-variant to date.

It said that it would be updating the variant's risks in the coming days.

De Oliveira said that South Africa should not panic since we had achieved a high population immunity.

