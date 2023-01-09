'We do not want racists here in South Africa' - Ramaphosa

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Parliament to introduce more effective laws to combat racism.

BLOEMFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Parliament to introduce more effective laws to combat racism.

Ramaphosa said that this was in line with the ANC-led government’s plans to ensure peace and stability, as well as to fulfil its vision of a national democratic society.

He made the comments at the party’s annual 8 January statement in Mangaung on Sunday, where he delivered the party's priorities for the year.

Ramaphosa was joined by the Nakedi brothers on stage, who were attacked by a group of white men at the Maselspoort Resort on Christmas Day.

Ramaphosa has told ANC supporters that racism had no place in South Africa.

"We do not want racists here in South Africa. If you want to practice your racist tendencies, South Africa is not the place to come and practice them. And if you practice racism, we will make sure that you feel the full might of the law," Ramaphosa said.

WATCH: Load shedding, renewal and potholes: Ramaphosa's January 8 statement