WC health department closely monitoring new Covid variant

The variant has been named "Kraken", due to its ability to spread so far, after being detected in 28 countries.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says it is closely monitoring Covid-19 cases in the province.

This follows the recent discovery of a new Covid variant XBB.1.5 in the country.

The variant has been named "Kraken", due to its ability to spread so far, after being detected in at least 28 countries.

The department's Dr Saadiq Kariem says more details about the new variant will be shared in due course.

"The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness will be monitoring the emergence of the new variant xbb.1.5 very closely. Thus far we have not detected any increase in cases, hospitalisations or deaths. We encourage the public to get vaccinated and for those eligible to get their booster dose", he said.

READ: XBB.1.5 Covid-19 variant - 'Kraken' - not of concern, says de Oliveira