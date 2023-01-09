WC firefighters to be deployed to fresh blaze near Wolseley

Spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto, said that the fire was currently burning high up in the mountainous area.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Winelands District Municipality firefighters have responded to a blaze outside Wolseley.

Authorities said that the fire, in the Boontjiesrivier area, was reported at midnight.

"Ground teams from Cape Winelands and CapeNature, together with air support, will be deployed in the next hour or two."

It follows a separate veld fire last week.