Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 at Luthuli House

JOHANNESBURG: Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 at Luthuli House - discussing load shedding, the 55th national elective conference, renewal and the new COVID-19 variant and more.