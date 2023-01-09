Security beef up needed at universities after Fort Hare VC assassination attempt

Universities South Africa said if security measures at universities were not increased, these kinds of attacks could be repeated.

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa is calling for a sector-wide approach from government to address tender-related violence at higher education institutions in the country.

CEO Phethiwe Matutu said the murder of one of the bodyguards of Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu on Friday night was highly concerning.

She said if security measures at universities were not beefed up, these kinds of attacks could be repeated.

“As universities, any form of corruption, we would like to root out. If [the attack] are some of the consequences of trying to do so, that becomes a serious concern.”

Matutu said a sector-wide approach could help prevent further attacks on academics in tender-related conflict.

In the meantime, Buhlungu has been moved to a safe location.