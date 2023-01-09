Team SA to battle it out for top honours at Hockey Men’s World Cup
The first match of the World Cup will be played in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar between reigning African Champions, and winners of the recent inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, South Africa and the 2016 Olympic Gold medalists Argentina.
JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa is in India for the 15th FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.
SA is in Pool A against Australia, Argentina and France.
The opening match will see reigning African Champions, and winners of the recent inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, South Africa take on 2016 Olympic Gold medalists, Argentina. The encounter is scheduled to take place in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
[FIH Hockey World Cup 2023]SA Hockey (@SA_Hockey) January 3, 2023
Just ten days to go until the FIH Hockey Nations Cup Champions get underway at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar! #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/3hlW7U8t01
This edition of the tournament will break historical as it will be the first time ever that a nation hosts the competition twice in a row, with the state of Odisha in India having hosted the 2018 edition.
Team SA makes its seventh appearance at the tournament after making its debut at 1994 Men's Hockey World Cup in Sydney, Australia.
One can’t talk about FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup history without talking about Pakistan, the champions of the inaugural edition.
Welcome the Kookaburras, team Australia, as they fly all the way from down under to Odisha and take part in the 2023 Hockey World Cup.Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 8, 2023
Let's see if they can fly back with the trophy to their homeland. pic.twitter.com/PU8LFp951k
Pakistan not only won win the first-ever World Cup, but they went on to become the country with the most World Cup wins, with 4 gold medals.
Through the first 8 editions of the men’s World Cup, Pakistan amassed 4 gold medals and 2 silver medals. The country won its 4th gold medal at the World Cup in Sydney in 1994, but no other team has been able to equal their gold medal tally so far.
Australia and Netherlands are right behind Pakistan with 3 gold medals each. Australia has won a total of 10 medals at the World Cups, which is the most among all nations. Australia’s tally includes 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 5 bronze medals. The Netherlands has won 9 medals at the tournament, with 3 golds, 4 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.
Captained by Dayaan Cassiem, the South African side will play their first two games in Bhubaneswar against Argentina (13 January ) and France (16 January ), before finishing their group stage with a game against Australia (20 January) in Rourkela.
When the going got tough, the captain Dayaan Cassiem came through with a HUGE goal for South AfricaInternational Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) December 4, 2022
What a tournament the #FIHNationsCup was on @watchdothockey pic.twitter.com/asuQWYBXgj
Wales have reached Rourkela and are eager to play their first match at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/bQvdhAFMA7Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 8, 2023
The Spanish Hockey team has arrived at the World Cup Village in the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela to compete in FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends @CMO_Odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/tTdqF9ZJhsHockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 8, 2023