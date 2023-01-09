Go

Team SA to battle it out for top honours at Hockey Men’s World Cup

The first match of the World Cup will be played in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar between reigning African Champions, and winners of the recent inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, South Africa and the 2016 Olympic Gold medalists Argentina.

South Africa's hockey captain, Dayaan Cassiem. Picture: Voice of the Cape/ Twitter.
09 January 2023 19:40

JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa is in India for the 15th FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

SA is in Pool A against Australia, Argentina and France.

The opening match will see reigning African Champions, and winners of the recent inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, South Africa take on 2016 Olympic Gold medalists, Argentina. The encounter is scheduled to take place in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

This edition of the tournament will break historical as it will be the first time ever that a nation hosts the competition twice in a row, with the state of Odisha in India having hosted the 2018 edition.

Team SA makes its seventh appearance at the tournament after making its debut at 1994 Men's Hockey World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

One can’t talk about FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup history without talking about Pakistan, the champions of the inaugural edition.

Pakistan not only won win the first-ever World Cup, but they went on to become the country with the most World Cup wins, with 4 gold medals.

Through the first 8 editions of the men’s World Cup, Pakistan amassed 4 gold medals and 2 silver medals. The country won its 4th gold medal at the World Cup in Sydney in 1994, but no other team has been able to equal their gold medal tally so far.

Australia and Netherlands are right behind Pakistan with 3 gold medals each. Australia has won a total of 10 medals at the World Cups, which is the most among all nations. Australia’s tally includes 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 5 bronze medals. The Netherlands has won 9 medals at the tournament, with 3 golds, 4 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

Captained by Dayaan Cassiem, the South African side will play their first two games in Bhubaneswar against Argentina (13 January ) and France (16 January ), before finishing their group stage with a game against Australia (20 January) in Rourkela.

