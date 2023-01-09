Team SA to battle it out for top honours at Hockey Men’s World Cup

The first match of the World Cup will be played in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar between reigning African Champions, and winners of the recent inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, South Africa and the 2016 Olympic Gold medalists Argentina.

JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa is in India for the 15th FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

SA is in Pool A against Australia, Argentina and France.

[FIH Hockey World Cup 2023]



This edition of the tournament will break historical as it will be the first time ever that a nation hosts the competition twice in a row, with the state of Odisha in India having hosted the 2018 edition.

Team SA makes its seventh appearance at the tournament after making its debut at 1994 Men's Hockey World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

One can’t talk about FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup history without talking about Pakistan, the champions of the inaugural edition.