Stage 4 loadshedding continues Monday evening until Tuesday morning

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said on Monday that load shedding would continue, with stage 4 being implemented from 4 PM until Tuesday morning.

The rolling power cuts would then be downgraded to stage 3 from 5 am on Tuesday until the evening.

Eskom said it would continue this pattern indefinitely, due to more generation unit breakdowns.

The power utility has implemented loadshedding for over 200 days since the beginning of 2022.

"Breakdowns amount to 17 035mw while planned maintenance is 6 189mw. Another update will be published as soon as it is necessary" said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

