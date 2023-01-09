'School stationery is a scam' : Parents air back-to-school frustrations

Social media has been flooded with posts from parents and caregivers about school supplies.

CAPE TOWN – Learners across South Africa will be returning to school over the next two weeks.

As usual, the essentials that normally frustrate parents during this time are the prices of school uniforms and those long stationery lists and toiletries.

And this is apart from paying school fees and supplies needed for those extra mural activities.

Social media platforms have been flooded with posts from parents and caregivers about their back-to-school frustrations.

Some have even gone as far as asking strangers to sponsor their children.

Is it a matter of leaving it too late, not budgeting, schools being unreasonable, or has the price of having a school-going child gone up significantly?

Kid’s school stationery is a scam. ' Lu (@lumasi12) January 8, 2023

School stationery list are getting wilder and wilder!!! This other school you’re even paying for sports and their coaches. Sente sente what is the school fees even paying for anymore ' Arinyana 🌑 (@BabediNshax) January 9, 2023

Hi I need R1500 to buy my child school uniform & stationery , thanks !. ' Priscilla Tshepang (@Tshep1Tshepang) January 9, 2023

Since when did public schools start to demand stationery from parents?We need those answers!! ' Thasman (@Thasman42565176) January 9, 2023

Stationery is expensive imagine even after paying school fees😭 ' 𝖗𝖎𝖇𝖟✮ (@ribz_rb) January 9, 2023

And the worst part is that the premiums being paid for private education don't necessarily mean 'better' education. It's really just business vibes for many of these schools. Let's not get started with the extras..overpriced uniform, inflated stationery/textbooks. ' Tumie Dineo Komanyane (@TumieKomanyane) January 8, 2023

Guys, when did stationery for TODDLERS get so expensive??? What will I be paying when she goes to actual school??? 😭 ' Buhle (@BuhleDIamini) January 8, 2023