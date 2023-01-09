Go

'School stationery is a scam' : Parents air back-to-school frustrations

Social media has been flooded with posts from parents and caregivers about school supplies.

© halfpoint/123rf.com
09 January 2023 15:41

CAPE TOWN – Learners across South Africa will be returning to school over the next two weeks.

As usual, the essentials that normally frustrate parents during this time are the prices of school uniforms and those long stationery lists and toiletries.

And this is apart from paying school fees and supplies needed for those extra mural activities.

Social media platforms have been flooded with posts from parents and caregivers about their back-to-school frustrations.

Some have even gone as far as asking strangers to sponsor their children.

Is it a matter of leaving it too late, not budgeting, schools being unreasonable, or has the price of having a school-going child gone up significantly?

