'School stationery is a scam' : Parents air back-to-school frustrations
Social media has been flooded with posts from parents and caregivers about school supplies.
CAPE TOWN – Learners across South Africa will be returning to school over the next two weeks.
As usual, the essentials that normally frustrate parents during this time are the prices of school uniforms and those long stationery lists and toiletries.
And this is apart from paying school fees and supplies needed for those extra mural activities.
On Wednesday, 11 January 2023, school in the inland provinces will begin the 2023 academic year. #BacktoSchool2023 @Angie_Motshekga @ElijahMhlanga @dbetvnews @ReginahMhaule @HubertMweli pic.twitter.com/k8988s3H76' Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 9, 2023
Social media platforms have been flooded with posts from parents and caregivers about their back-to-school frustrations.
Some have even gone as far as asking strangers to sponsor their children.
Is it a matter of leaving it too late, not budgeting, schools being unreasonable, or has the price of having a school-going child gone up significantly?
Kid’s school stationery is a scam.' Lu (@lumasi12) January 8, 2023
School stationery list are getting wilder and wilder!!! This other school you’re even paying for sports and their coaches. Sente sente what is the school fees even paying for anymore' Arinyana 🌑 (@BabediNshax) January 9, 2023
Hi I need R1500 to buy my child school uniform & stationery , thanks !.' Priscilla Tshepang (@Tshep1Tshepang) January 9, 2023
Since when did public schools start to demand stationery from parents?We need those answers!!' Thasman (@Thasman42565176) January 9, 2023
Stationery is expensive imagine even after paying school fees😭' 𝖗𝖎𝖇𝖟✮ (@ribz_rb) January 9, 2023
And the worst part is that the premiums being paid for private education don't necessarily mean 'better' education. It's really just business vibes for many of these schools. Let's not get started with the extras..overpriced uniform, inflated stationery/textbooks.' Tumie Dineo Komanyane (@TumieKomanyane) January 8, 2023
Guys, when did stationery for TODDLERS get so expensive??? What will I be paying when she goes to actual school??? 😭' Buhle (@BuhleDIamini) January 8, 2023
I don't have kids at school any longer, but my thoughts are that the prices are ridiculous. Jeans at Mr Price is cheaper than purchasing a DryMac. Never mind the Stationery. Oh my goodness. I pity the parents.' Lucinda A Bowes (@Lucinda02826690) January 9, 2023