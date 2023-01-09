Save the date: Big Brother Titans to hit our screens this weekend

It will be the first time contestants from South Africa and Nigeria will live together under one roof in an isolated house.

CAPE TOWN – Reality television show Big Brother Titans will be hitting our screens on Sunday.

It will be the first time contestants from South Africa and Nigeria will all live together under one roof in an isolated house.

“Set to take the African continent and the world by storm. They are giants in every sense of the word, and they will bring entertainment that’s just as big.” – that’s according to a promo video for the show posted on social media.

The #BBTitans giants aren't coming down a beanstalk this month, they're using the much easier (and less axe-prone) methods of @Mzansimagic and @africamagictv on @DStv.



Save the date! pic.twitter.com/sBXxuAI6Fb ' Big Brother Africa (@BigBroAfrica) January 3, 2023

The aim of the competition is to avoid being evicted from the house and to become a favourite with viewers who ultimately hold contestants’ fate in their hands.

“It promises an abundance of South African and Nigerian swag, banter, romance, and everything in between.” said Executive Head of Programming M-Net Channels, Nomsa Philiso.

It is not yet known at this stage who the contestants will be, but whoever wins the competition will walk away with a cash prize of around R1.7 million.

South African actor and presenter Lawrence Maleka and Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be the hosts for the season.