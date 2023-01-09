Go

Ramaphosa: Tripartite alliance must find urgent interventions to drive SA growth

While cracks have begun to show in the alliance, Ramaphosa believes the three organisations can still respond to the socioeconomic and working conditions of South Africans.

FILE: Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at Cosatu's May Day rally on 1 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
09 January 2023 09:25

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has bolstered calls for the tripartite alliance to convene an economic and energy alliance summit.

Ramaphosa said that the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP must find urgent policy interventions to drive inclusive growth and intervention.

The ANC president made the comments while speaking at the ANC's 111th birthday celebration in Mangaung on Sunday.

"All the ANC's organisational tasks we outline today need to be carried out with the meaningful involvement of alliance partners, including through the inclusion of the partners in relevant sub-committees of the national executive committee and joint mass campaigns."

