Ramaphosa says Soweto's electricity debt write-off is an option

Soweto owes the power utility almost R5 billion even after it has already written off billions in unpaid electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says although a write-off is an option for the debt Soweto' owes to Eskom - residents need to pay for services provided by the state.

The Johannesburg township owes the power utility almost R5 billion, even after the utility has already written off billions in unpaid electricity.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has urged government to scrap the remaining debt after Treasury confirmed it will cover 70% of the R47-billion in e-tolls owing to Sanral.

In an interview with Eyewitness News - Ramaphosa says the power utility’s dire financial crisis - is partially caused by the lack of payment for services.

"Sometimes we expect that we will get all these things free and it costs money. The debt that is owed, people would like it to be written off and then a new debt will build up. I deeply understand the challenges that our people are going through when it comes to paying for services, but at the same time, I'd like all of us to understand that services have to be paid for", said Ramaphosa.