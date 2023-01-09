Ramaphosa challenges Mantashe to provide proof of vote-buying

Gwede Mantashe claims presidential advisor Bejani Chauke paid his way into the governing party’s national executive committee.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe to provide evidence that presidential advisor Bejani Chauke paid his way into the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Chauke was elected to the 80-member leadership structure of the ANC amid criticism he had paid delegates to vote for him.

'VOTE BUYING'

The allegations were given credence by Mantashe, who told eNCA in December that Chauke had bought votes.

“There was a man who was [contesting] for treasurer general. He worked in the office of the president. We raised our concern, to say, ‘this person is in your office. He's going around buying votes. Please deal with that issue’. Fortunately, he was not elected treasurer,” Mantashe told eNCA.

Chauke failed in his attempt to be elected ANC treasurer general, but managed to garner enough votes to make it to the NEC.

But on Monday, in a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa said his energy minister had yet to provide the proof of his allegations.

“I raised this with the national chairperson and said, ‘what was that [allegation] based on?’ And he hasn't given me any information on that.

“Sometimes it's easy to make these types of statements, and they're often made in the ANC… that there's been usage of money. And when you look at it more closely, when it comes to the real evidence, it's hard to come by,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa added he did not believe that ANC branches could be influenced by money.

“Even if anybody wanted to influence the mandate that was given to the branches, they would never have succeeded because they have embraced the renewal process and they will not be diverted from that.

“That is why we were able to hold more than 4,000 branch general meetings that were actually held, and where the membership of the ANC spoke out about the type of ANC (leadership) that they want,” he said.

ESKOM DEBT

On the long-standing issue of Soweto’s multibillion-rand debt to Eskom, Ramaphosa said several options were being considered.

“One of the things I spoke about is that we need to start and continue with a campaign of getting our people to pay for the usage of their electricity and other services. That has to be a clear message.

“We have to address that, and there are quite a number of options - debt relief, debt, forgiveness, debt repayment, reduction or whatever. So, all that has to be addressed,” said Ramaphosa, without giving any timelines.

Asked if he was confident that Eskom would reduce the amount of load shedding below the record-breaking levels of 2022, the president was non-committal - except to say measures were in place to put Eskom on the right track.

“What I can say is that we've taken decisions on how to address the challenges that Eskom is facing, and those decisions are being implemented. We did say we have got a shortage of megawatts of power that we need to get and put on the grid. And we've now opened up the opportunity for third-party generators to generate, and that is now underway.

“We've opened up the processes and the permits and all the things that were trapped in bureaucratic processes,” he said.