Pupils ‘excited’ to take the new school year in their stride

The holiday season comes to an end for inland schools on Wednesday, with coastal schools returning next week.

JOHANNESBURG - As pupils across South Africa make their way back to school over the next two weeks, many say they are ready for the new school year.

The holiday season comes to an end for inland schools on Wednesday, with coastal school pupils going back on the 18th.

Eyewitness News took to the streets to speak to some of pupils who will be heading back to school.

"I'm nervous, and then I am excited as well. But, like, I am with my friends,"

"I am very nervous because I am approaching the day of receiving my results, at the same time, I'm quite excited that I am going to varsity,"

"I am excited to go back to school because I'll be starting at a new school this year, use these last two days just to sleep, and then get ready for Wednesday,"

With many responding differently to the changes in their daily routines as school gets underway, pupils appear to be excited and ready to take the new year in their stride.