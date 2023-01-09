Professor Sakhela Buhlungu is not going anywhere - Fort Hare Chancellor

Buhlungu's executive protection officer Mboneni Vesele was killed on Friday, in a shooting incident outside his residence in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu will not be leaving the institution despite an assassination attempt, that has killed his bodyguard.

This is according to Fort Hare University Chancellor Dumisa Ntsebeza who says Buhlungu has been uncovering corruption at the institution.

READ: Security beef up needed at universities after Fort Hare VC assassination attempt

Ntsebeza suspects this to be the reason for the attack on Buhlungu’s life.

Buhlungu's executive protection officer Mboneni Vesele was killed on Friday, in a shooting incident outside his residence in the Eastern Cape.

Ntsebeza says he fully supports Buhlungu, and is calling on other university chancellors to condemn such actions.

"Professor Buhlungu that I know is not a quitter. If he leaves, he will leave in a coffin, so those wanting to intimidate him and those after his life should understand one thing. That young man is not going to leave", he said.

READ: Fort Hare EFFSC condemns VC's assassination attempt