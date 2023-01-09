Parliamentary Committee not confident SA'S energy crisis will improve in 2023

This despite promises made by the ANC following its national conference and yesterday's anniversary statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa said on Monday that he was not positive that the country's energy situation would improve in the new year.

Magaxa said the committee would be calling Eskom to account before it, even before parliament officially resumed for the year.

Magaxa added that he was not in a position to comment on allegations that outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, was reportedly poisoned last month.

Last year proved to be Eskom's worst load shedding year on record, with the highest number of power outage days which has continued into the new year.

This was compounded by claims of the alleged poisoning of the power utility's CEO.

Now parliament's Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee wants Eskom management to explain the ongoing breakdowns and give projections for the new year.

"In fact, the festive was very bad. We don’t think that the situation is going to be getting better. Hence, we would like to meet with them so that they can tell us what their plan is and what are the problems currently", he said.

While the DA has called on the President to address the Eskom situation, as well as de Ruyter's alleged poisoning, Magaxa said he's not yet in a position to comment on the matter.