Parliament concerned that most illegal miners are illegal immigrants

Police say the eight men died after heavy rains blocked the point of entry to the mine - leaving them trapped underground for hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources - Sahlulele Luzipho says it is concerning that most illegal miners operating in South Africa, are illegal immigrants.

This comes as eight suspected Zama Zamas who police have confirmed to all be foreign nationals were found dead at a mine in Limpopo last week.

Luzipho says this should signal the government to strengthen border security and combat illegal mining.

"There is a need for our national government to interact and engage our neighbouring states. If you look at this matter, you've got only one South African, three Mozambicans and four Zimbabweans. That clearly states that the first problem we are having is the borders of our country", said Luzipho.