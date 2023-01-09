National leaders of Tshwane coalition parties to discuss AG's findings

A leaked copy of the report for the 2021/22 financial year revealed that the city has been misrepresenting the true state of its financial affairs.

CAPE TOWN - The national leaders of coalition parties in the City of Tshwane will meet with the metro’s executive on Monday night in efforts to get to the bottom of shocking findings by the Auditor-General (AG) of the state of the capital’s finances.

A leaked copy of the report for the 2021/22 financial year cast doubt over whether the city was in fact still a going concern, and revealed that the city has been misrepresenting the true state of its financial affairs.

The latest audit findings revealed a gross underrepresentation of monies owing to suppliers, money owed to the municipality, the payment of loans and fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

But the multi-party coalition said that while it took the AG’s findings very seriously, it could not be blamed entirely for the mess.

The multi-party coalition noted that it took charge of the City of Tshwane five months into the financial year in question.

The coalition partners said that deep historical problems may have contributed to the latest audit findings, which predated their governance.

Coalition spokesperson, Freedom Front Plus’ Corné Mulder, said the coalition wanted to understand what happened.

"We take it very seriously. We don’t want this kind of thing to happen because we want to set an example of clean governance and transparency.

"So we will get feedback from them, and then we will decide on the way forward, because we are absolutely committed to a clean audit going forward, and trying to get behind exactly what happened here," Mulder said.

The coalition said even if the problems occurred before it took charge, those who were responsible had to be held accountable.