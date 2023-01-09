N2 MyCiTi bus fire: Arson not suspected at this stage, says CoCT

Authorities said that the bus driver and passengers escaped the incident unharmed.

CAPE TOWN - A preliminary investigation into a N2 bus fire has ruled out arson.

The City of Cape Town said that a MyCiTi bus caught alight near Bhunga Avenue earlier on Monday morning.

The city’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

"South African Police Services and city firefighters are on the scene and although it is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, no arson is suspected at this stage. Details will be confirmed after the relevant vehicle operating company, fire, SAPS, independent assessors and insurers have completed their investigation."

Both lanes of the N2 inbound have since been reopened to traffic but the Jan Smuts off-ramp remains shut.