MyCiTi bus catches fire on CT's busy N2

The incident led to two lanes on the N2 highway being closed.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters and traffic police are on the scene of a burning bus in Cape Town.

A MyCiTi bus caught alight and led to two lanes on the N2 highway being closed.

City of Cape Town traffic officers have responded to the incident.

Traffic spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said that no injuries had been reported.

"Traffic officers have closed the two left lanes on the N2 inbound at Jan Smuts Drive. The Jan Smuts Drive off-ramp has also been closed to traffic," Jacobs said.