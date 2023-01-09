Go

Miss Universe hot picks: How to fast-track Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri to semifinals

South Africans can fast-track Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri to the semifinals by voting for her on the Miss Universe website.

Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: @Official_MissSA/Twitter
09 January 2023 12:43

CAPE TOWN - A leading beauty pageant website, Missosology, has revealed who it believes are the top 20 contestants at the 71st Miss Universe competition.

Our very own Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, has made it onto the list – taking seventh spot.

Here’s a look at the website’s top 20 list:
1. Curaçao – Gabriëla Dos Santos
2. Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel
3. Puerto Rico – Ashley Cariño
4. Jamaica – Toshami Calvin
5. Philippines – Celeste Cortesi
6. USA – R’bonney Gabriel
7. South Africa – Ndavi Nokeri
8. Colombia – María Fernanda Aristizábal
9. Thailand – Anna Sueangam-iam
10. Spain – Alicia Faubel
11. Chile – Sofia Depassier
12. Mexico – Irma Miranda
13. India – Divita Rai
14. Indonesia – Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana
15. Cambodia – Manita Hang
16. Peru – Alessia Rovegno
17. Ukraine – Viktoriia Apanasenko
18. Aruba – Kiara Arends
19. Italy – Virginia Stablum
20. Germany – Soraya Kohlmann

South Africans can fast-track Nokeri to the semifinals by voting for her on the Miss Universe website.

The cheapest vote (that’s three votes) will cost you R17, while the most expensive vote will see you parting with just over R3,400 (that’s for 1,000 votes).

Missosology says its predictions are set to change as we get closer to the final competition happening on 14 January in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, if you are an avid follower of pageants and like early mornings, you can catch the live show on 15 January on 1Magic at 3am.

Previous Miss Universe winners from South Africa include Margaret Gardiner in 1978, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017 and Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.

