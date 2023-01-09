Miss Universe hot picks: How to fast-track Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri to semifinals

South Africans can fast-track Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri to the semifinals by voting for her on the Miss Universe website.

CAPE TOWN - A leading beauty pageant website, Missosology, has revealed who it believes are the top 20 contestants at the 71st Miss Universe competition.

Our very own Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, has made it onto the list – taking seventh spot.

Here’s a look at the website’s top 20 list:

1. Curaçao – Gabriëla Dos Santos

2. Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel

3. Puerto Rico – Ashley Cariño

4. Jamaica – Toshami Calvin

5. Philippines – Celeste Cortesi

6. USA – R’bonney Gabriel

7. South Africa – Ndavi Nokeri

8. Colombia – María Fernanda Aristizábal

9. Thailand – Anna Sueangam-iam

10. Spain – Alicia Faubel

11. Chile – Sofia Depassier

12. Mexico – Irma Miranda

13. India – Divita Rai

14. Indonesia – Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana

15. Cambodia – Manita Hang

16. Peru – Alessia Rovegno

17. Ukraine – Viktoriia Apanasenko

18. Aruba – Kiara Arends

19. Italy – Virginia Stablum

20. Germany – Soraya Kohlmann

In less than a month a new @MissUniverse will be crowned😱👑



Let’s raise the South African flag higher with @Ndavi_Nokeri by securing her spot in the semi-finals.



Click on the link below to cast your votehttps://t.co/DSEJELdOaM#missuniversesouthafrica #ndaviformissuniverse pic.twitter.com/72Sy8yAzG6 ' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 22, 2022

The cheapest vote (that’s three votes) will cost you R17, while the most expensive vote will see you parting with just over R3,400 (that’s for 1,000 votes).

Missosology says its predictions are set to change as we get closer to the final competition happening on 14 January in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, if you are an avid follower of pageants and like early mornings, you can catch the live show on 15 January on 1Magic at 3am.

Previous Miss Universe winners from South Africa include Margaret Gardiner in 1978, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017 and Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.