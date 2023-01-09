Mashatile: Serious performance assessment of FS coming

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president, Paul Mashatile, said that the party was unhappy with the state of the Free State and would be coming back to the province to deal with the service delivery issues.

The ANC's top brass spent a week in the province, engaging in a number of political activities that culminated with the January 8, 111th-year anniversary at the Doctor Petrus Molemela Stadium.

The ANC controls both the Free State government and the only metropolitan municipality in the province, Mangaung.

However both have issues, with the Free State ANC without a provincial executive committee and Mangaung having been placed on administration due to maladministration.

Mashatile said that if the party did not solve its problems, it risked losing voters in the region.

"When the NEC meets now, it is going to look at how best we can move faster, probably put in measurable targets... the president has also said that where people are not performing, we should not keep them in those positions. So there's going to be a very serious performance assessment going forward."

