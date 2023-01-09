Lichtenberg man mauled to death by his 3 dogs

The SPCA has removed the dogs from the premises.

CAPE TOWN - A North West man was allegedly mauled to death by his three dogs.

Police said that the body of the 60-year-old victim was discovered by his wife at their Lichtenberg home on Saturday afternoon.

The man was attacked by two staffie/pitbull cross-breeds and another dog.

Police said that the breed of the third canine was not yet known.

The SPCA has removed the dogs from the premises.

Police spokesperson, Sam Tselanyane, said that the victim’s wife told them that she heard the dog’s barking but did not bother to go and check what was wrong as the dogs frequently barked at pedestrians and vehicles passing by.

"After the electricity was restored, she allegedly went inside the house looking for her husband but could not find him. Upon continuing with her search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden. She then went outside, only to find that the husband was bitten by their dogs."